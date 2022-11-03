DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.1509

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53814763

CODE: CRBU LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

