DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2022 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1726

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1348262

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN Sequence No.: 198712 EQS News ID: 1478601 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)