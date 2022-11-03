

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady in September after falling slightly in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 7.9 percent in September, the same rate as in the previous month, which was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2020.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall slightly to 7.8 percent.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, climbed to 23.7 percent in September from 22.1 percent a month ago.



Data also showed that the employment rate rose to 60.2 percent in September from 60.0 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de