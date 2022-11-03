

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $225.250M, or $4.30 per share. This compares with $105.244 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $235.176 million or $4.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $5.445 billion from $4.728 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.80 to $16.20



