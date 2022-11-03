Kansas City, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release (PTR) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Shane Schaffer, CEO, and Tom Dalton, Vice President of IR & PR, will present a company overview at the Q4 Investor Summit live in New York City at the Sheraton Times Square. Management will be available for investor meetings throughout the day.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 2:30 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zgg14RGZTnmmc51I9VkwpQ

Individual investor meetings will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

