

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $630 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $551 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $5.31 billion from $3.95 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $630 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q3): $5.31 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.77 to $1.84 Full year EPS guidance: $6.51 to $6.58



