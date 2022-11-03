Dubai Globe Soccer Awards: Football: finalists Globe Soccer Awards 2022 elected by 10 million votes from fans all around the world

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a successful first round of public voting, yielding a record-breaking 10 million votes, football fans worldwide have now elected the finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards 2022 who will advance to the second and final round of voting. For the TikTok Fans' Player of the Year fans selected: Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo e Mohamed Salah. The same are selected also for the Best Men's Player of the Year with Luis Díaz e Sadio Mané. Fans selected also the finalists for the Best Women's Player of the Year, Best Men's Club of the Year (with Ac Milan, As Rome, Manchester City, Liverpool, Psg and Real Madrid), Best Women's Club of the Year. For the Best Coach of the Year, fans selected: Carlo Ancelotti, Abel Ferreira, Renato Gaúcho, Josep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, José Mourinho e Stefano Pioli. While, for the Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year are selected: Julián Álvarez, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Gavi, Rafael Leão, Victor Osimhen e Federico Valverde. For the Best President of the Year fans selected: Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Pinto da Costa, Herbert Hainer, Florentino Pérez e Paolo Scaroni. Also will be announced finalists for the Best Sporting Director of the Year, Best Agent of the Year, Best Scout of the Year and CNN Off The Pitch Award.

The second and final round of public voting to choose the winners in the main categories is now open at voting.globesoccer.com and will close on 10 November 2022. This year's winners will once again be chosen by the fans and an international jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents. Voting for the TikTok Fans' Player of the Year award is taking place on TikTok platform. Similarly, voting for the Socios.com Fan Activation of the Year will take place on the Socios.com platform.

The winners for all categories will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, 17 November at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, with the winners of others special categories: Best Transfer Deal of the Year, Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year, Best Executive of the Year and Career Awards.

