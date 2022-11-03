DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/11/2022) of GBP49.85m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/11/2022) of GBP32.33m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/11/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 155.04p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 151.37p Ordinary share price 156.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.94% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 120.89p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.63)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 02/11/2022

TIDM: SDVP

November 03, 2022