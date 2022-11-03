

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $400M, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $3.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $7.33 billion from $5.60 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $400M. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.82 vs. $3.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.85 -Revenue (Q3): $7.33 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CUMMINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de