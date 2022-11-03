

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE):



Earnings: -$191 million in Q3 vs. $633 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $1.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $733M or $1.31 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q3 vs. $1.80 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de