Aniplex Inc.: For PlayStation4 & Nintendo Switch WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT Demo Available Now

TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. has announced on the "TYPE-MOON TIMES "WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT" Demo Release Special" streaming event that WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT will be released on PlayStation4 and Nintendo Switch.





Demo release date:

November 3, 2022, 9:00 PM JST

Platforms:

PlayStation4

Nintendo Switch

Trailer 2 available now:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YaUlkcpoXw&feature=youtu.be

Game Information

Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT

Platforms: PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Release date: December 8, 2022

Physical Limited Edition

MSRP: 7700 Yen (Tax Included)

Bonus: Special gift box illustrated by Koyama Hirokazu and reference material "Magician's Basic Tune"

Physical Standard Edition

MSRP: 6600 Yen (Tax Included)

Digital Deluxe Edition (PlayStation4 Exclusive)

MSRP: 7150 Yen (Tax Included)

Bonus: Digital version of reference material "Magician's Basic Tune"

Digital Standard Edition

MSRP: 6600 Yen (Tax Included)

*"Magician's Basic Tune" will contain the same content as the purchase bonus included with the 2012 PC release of the game.

*Prices may vary by region

Official website: typemoon.com/products/mahoyo/

Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game

Rating: CERO C (For audience 15 years old and above)

Genre: Visual novel

Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON

Sold by: TYPE-MOON

Published by: Aniplex Inc.

Main Cast

Aoko Aozaki: Haruka Tomatsu

Soujyuro Sizuki: Yusuke Kobayashi

Alice Kuonji: Kana Hanazawa

Kojika Kumari: Chika Anzai

Housuke Kinomi: Shouhei Kajikawa

Tobimaru Tsukiji: Toshinari Fukamachi

Touko Aozaki: Ruriko Aoki

Lugh Beowulf: Atsumi Tanezaki

Yuika Suse: Akiha Matsui

Ritsuka Suse: Ito Shizuka

Eiri Fumiduka: Hiromichi Tezuka

Staff

Scenario, Director: Kinoko Nasu

Character Design, Key Animation, General Graphics Supervision: Koyama Hirokazu

Main Graphics: Takao Aotuki, Shimokoshi

Graphics: Takashi Takeuchi, BLACK, Sunadorineko

Animation, Scripting: Tsukuri Monoji

Main Background Art: IURO

Programming: Kiyobee, AZ-UME

Music: Hideyuki Fukasawa, Keita Haga, James Harris, hil

ED Theme: supercell "?????????"

Logo Design: WINFANWORKS

Production Support: Norio Sasaya, Nokiwa Todaka, Okashige

Planning & Production: TYPE-MOON

©TYPE-MOON

