PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 13:04
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aniplex Inc.: For PlayStation4 & Nintendo Switch WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT Demo Available Now

TYPE-MOON's classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. has announced on the "TYPE-MOON TIMES "WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT" Demo Release Special" streaming event that WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT will be released on PlayStation4 and Nintendo Switch.

WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT Demo Available Now

Demo release date:
November 3, 2022, 9:00 PM JST

Platforms:
PlayStation4
Nintendo Switch

Trailer 2 available now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YaUlkcpoXw&feature=youtu.be

Game Information
Title: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT
Platforms: PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Release date: December 8, 2022

Physical Limited Edition
MSRP: 7700 Yen (Tax Included)
Bonus: Special gift box illustrated by Koyama Hirokazu and reference material "Magician's Basic Tune"

Physical Standard Edition
MSRP: 6600 Yen (Tax Included)

Digital Deluxe Edition (PlayStation4 Exclusive)
MSRP: 7150 Yen (Tax Included)
Bonus: Digital version of reference material "Magician's Basic Tune"

Digital Standard Edition
MSRP: 6600 Yen (Tax Included)

*"Magician's Basic Tune" will contain the same content as the purchase bonus included with the 2012 PC release of the game.

*Prices may vary by region

Official website: typemoon.com/products/mahoyo/
Official Twitter account: @mahoyo_game
Rating: CERO C (For audience 15 years old and above)
Genre: Visual novel
Copyright: ©TYPE-MOON
Sold by: TYPE-MOON
Published by: Aniplex Inc.

Main Cast
Aoko Aozaki: Haruka Tomatsu
Soujyuro Sizuki: Yusuke Kobayashi
Alice Kuonji: Kana Hanazawa

Kojika Kumari: Chika Anzai
Housuke Kinomi: Shouhei Kajikawa
Tobimaru Tsukiji: Toshinari Fukamachi

Touko Aozaki: Ruriko Aoki
Lugh Beowulf: Atsumi Tanezaki

Yuika Suse: Akiha Matsui
Ritsuka Suse: Ito Shizuka
Eiri Fumiduka: Hiromichi Tezuka

Staff
Scenario, Director: Kinoko Nasu
Character Design, Key Animation, General Graphics Supervision: Koyama Hirokazu
Main Graphics: Takao Aotuki, Shimokoshi
Graphics: Takashi Takeuchi, BLACK, Sunadorineko
Animation, Scripting: Tsukuri Monoji
Main Background Art: IURO
Programming: Kiyobee, AZ-UME
Music: Hideyuki Fukasawa, Keita Haga, James Harris, hil
ED Theme: supercell "?????????"
Logo Design: WINFANWORKS
Production Support: Norio Sasaya, Nokiwa Todaka, Okashige
Planning & Production: TYPE-MOON

"PlayStation" and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
©TYPE-MOON

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927354/Aniplex_With_On_The_Holy_Night_Demo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/for-playstation4--nintendo-switch-witch-on-the-holy-night-demo-available-now-301657191.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
