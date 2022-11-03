

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 8:00 am ET Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to raise its key rate by 75 basis points to 3 percent from 2.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.1256 against the greenback, 166.88 against the yen, 1.1406 against the franc and 0.8654 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.



