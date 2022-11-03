

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $249M, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $158M, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $3.60 billion from $3.51 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $249M. vs. $158M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.66 - $1.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,656 - $3,706 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $6.66 Full year revenue guidance: 14,470 - $14,520 Mln



