Earnings: $32.968 million in Q3 vs. -$1.424 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q3 vs. -$5.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $65.799 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $2.993 billion in Q3 vs. $456.958 million in the same period last year.



