BioPharma Credit (BPCR) is on track to deliver a strong (possibly record-high) annual NAV total return (TR) in FY22 on the back of a high investment level in H122, rising interest rates benefiting its floating rate loans, as well as healthy prepayment and make-whole fees from the early loan repayments in recent months. This has allowed BPCR to announce a US$0.045 special dividend, which implies a 12.0% dividend yield for FY22 on the current share price. The above-mentioned fees also provide BPCR with a good income runway for the re-deployment of prepayment proceeds. Since being fully invested in August 2018, BPCR achieved a net NAV TR of c 8% per year.

