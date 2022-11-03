

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ('Oncor') on Thursday said its net income for the third quarter rose to $318 million from $258 million last year, driven by increases in revenues from higher customer consumption.



The Group's operating revenues increased to $1.44 billion from $1.29 billion recorded in the same quarter of last year. The results were attributable primarily to significantly warmer weather, updates to base transmission and distribution rates, and customer growth.



Oncor's total distribution base revenues in the quarter increased 9.2 percent.



