Overall Demand for Automotive Radar Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.20%, Totaling Worth of US$ 15.8 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing Investments in R&D Activities to Boost Automotive Radar Market to US$ 15803.3 Mn during 2022-2032. North America will continue to remain the most lucrative market for Automotive Radar systems. Key Players Robert Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, Continental & Autoliv.

The Asia Pacific market was worth US$ 1.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand rapidly over the next few years. The Asia Pacific region is distinguished by rising disposable income, which has resulted in a surge in automobile sales in recent years, particularly in India and China.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive radar market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15803.3 Mn in 2032, with the demand growing at a prolific CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the target market will reach an estimated value of US$ 4614.5 Mn. The extensive scope of application along with advancing technological innovation will fuel the growth of the automotive radar market during the forecast period.





The growing concern regarding vehicle safety have spurred the demand for features like cruise control and blind-spot detection that can help drivers to avoid collisions. Rising incidences of vehicular accidents and related fatalities also highlight the demand for such features. In addition, governments across the world are implementing stringent traffic and vehicle safety regulations. All of these factors further aid the growth of the automotive radar market during the forecast period.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1967

Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities to strengthen various aspect of automotive radar will further drive the target market growth. Many key players in the automobile market are keen on developing futuristic radar sensors which will be equipped with 360-degree surround view, semi-autonomous operation, and sophisticated driver assistance. This is expected to foster a positive environment of growth for the automotive radar market. Again, the emergence of advanced, influential safety technology has resulted in high demand for automotive radar systems as smaller, high-frequency devices are now utilized to serve various applications.

"Rising emphasis on vehicle safety along with an advancing automobile sector will likely propel the global growth of the automotive radar market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Risks associated with radar-based technology will stunt the target market growth.

Europe's automotive radar market will account for 25% of the global market share.

automotive radar market will account for 25% of the global market share. The automotive radar market in North America will grow at a strong CAGR of 15.5%.

will grow at a strong CAGR of 15.5%. Expanding automobile sales will fuel the target market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

region. By 2032, the 77 GHz segment will account for the highest market share.

Based on type, the short range radar system will lead the market during the forecast period.

By application, the forward-collision warning system segment will record the fastest CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Autoliv Inc., Denso Corp., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo Group, ZF TRW, SaberTek, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Delphi Automotive LLP among others are some of the major players in the automotive radar market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product development and new product releases to increase their sales. These firms are keen on employing tactics like partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers to gain a competitive edge.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1967

More Insights into Automotive Radar Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive radar market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of type (long range RADAR (LRR), short & medium range RADAR (S&MRR)), technology (millimeter wave radar, ultrasonic radar, LiDAR (light detection and ranging), camera), frequency (24 GHz, 77 GHz, 79 GHz), application (adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning system, intelligent park assist), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the short range radar segment will likely lead the market during the forecast period. The 77 GHz segment will account for the highest market share by 2032 and the forward-collision warning system application segment will record the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Based on region, the automotive radar market in the Asia Pacific region will exhibit impressive growth during 2022-2032. Moderate manufacturing costs, surging automotive sales, and emphasis on driving assistance features which help prevent accidents drive the market growth in this region. Rising automobile sales in China and India will further aid the automotive radar market growth during the forecast period. In addition to Asia Pacific, Europe and North America will also demonstrate notable growth during the projected period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Segments of Automotive Radar Industry Survey

By Type:

Long Range RADAR (LRR)

Short & Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR)

By Technology:

Millimeter Wave Radar

Ultrasonic Radar

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging)

Camera

By Frequency:

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

By Application:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-radar-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Findings

1.1.1. Overall Automotive Radar Market

1.1.2. Segment Overview

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction and Definition

2.2. Research Scope

3. Market Background

3.1. Country wise Market Attractiveness Index

3.2. Automotive Radar Market Scenario-based Forecast

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. List of Manufacturers

3.3.2. List of Online Retailers

Explore Research Reports of Automotive: ??

Radar Detectors Market Size: Radar Detectors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share: Automotive wiring harness Market by Product Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel & region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Automotive Turbochargers Market Trends: Automotive Turbochargers Market By Product Type, Fuel, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast to 2021- 2031

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Analysis: Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market by System (Electric, Hydraulics, Others), By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) & Region Forecast to 2022 - 2032

Automotive Active Safety System Market Outlook: Automotive Active Safety System Market by Product, Vehicle Type, Offering & Region - Forecast to 2022 - 2032

About Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:sales@futuremarketinsights.com???

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/overall-demand-for-automotive-radar-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-20-totaling-worth-of-us-15-8-bn-between-forecast-period-of-2022-32--data-report-by-future-market-insights-inc-301667487.html