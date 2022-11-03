Step Pharma to Present Promising Data on the Therapeutic Potential of Selective Small Molecule Inhibition of CTPS1 at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Step Pharma to Present Promising Data on the Therapeutic Potential of Selective Small Molecule Inhibition of CTPS1at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

St. Genis-Pouilly, France, 3 November - Step Pharma, the world leader in CTPS1 inhibition for the targeted treatment of cancer, today announces that it will be presenting pre-clinical data on its lead candidate STP938 at the 64thAmerican Society ofHematologyAnnual Meetingbeing held from the 10-13 December, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually.

Step Pharma and collaborators will present two posters on STP938, its potent and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of CTPS1, reporting its potential as a targeted therapeutic for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma.

Full details of the posters are:

Poster presentation: CTPS1 is a Novel Therapeutic Target in Multiple Myeloma that Synergizes with Inhibition of ATR, CHEK1 or WEE1

Authors: Christina Pfeiffer, Alexander Grandits, Hélène Asnagli, Anja Schneller, Julia Huber, Niklas Zojer, Martin Schreder, Andrew Parker, Arnold Bolomsky*, Philip Beer*, Heinz Ludwig*

* co-senior authors

Date and Time: Available online from November 3, 09:00 EDT on the Congress platform

Poster Presentation: STP938, a Selective CTPS1 Inhibitor, ShowsSingle Agent Activity and Synergy with BCL2Inhibition in Preclinical Models of Mantle CellLymphoma

Authors: David Chiron, PhD, Emmanuelle Menoret, PhD, Charlotte Kervoelen, PhD, Sophie Maïga, Celine Bellanger, Benoit Tessoulin, MD, Cyrille Touzeau, Hélène Asnagli, PhD, Andy Parker, PhD, Philip Beer, MD, PhD and Catherine Pellat-Deceunynck, PhD

Date and Time: Available online from November 3, 09:00 EDT on the Congress platform

About Step Pharma

Step Pharma's goal is to bring about a step change in how cancer is treated with targeted therapies that kill cancer cells and leave healthy cells unharmed. The Company is the world leader in CTPS1 inhibition, a new approach with the potential to yield highly selective, safe and effective cancer treatments for both blood cancers and solid tumours.

The Company's lead product STP938 has received both IND and CTA clearance to proceed into first in human trials in the US and UK for the treatment of T cell and B cell lymphomas. Clinical trials in lymphoma commenced in September 2022. STP938 has the potential to be the backbone of a multitude of cancer therapies as well as a potent monotherapy for hard-to-treat blood cancers.



Step Pharma was founded in 2014 by Kurma Partners, the Imagine Institute and Sygnature Discovery, based on the scientific discoveries of Prof. Alain Fischer and Dr Sylvain Latour. Step Pharma is based in Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France, and is supported by a strong syndicate of investors led by Kurma Partners and including Bpifrance.

