

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $60.10 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $119.54 million, or $3.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.85 million or $2.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.12 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $60.10 Mln. vs. $119.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $3.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.26 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



