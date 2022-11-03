Sustainability Ratings Platform Recognized for Empowering Fund Managers and Portcos to Create Sustainable Value and Measure and Drive ESG Goals

EcoVadis, the leading provider of globally trusted business sustainability ratings, today announced that it has been named the winner of a 2022 Private Equity Wire US Award in the category of Best ESG Advisory. Chosen by industry voters, the winners represent the best in the US private equity (PE) industry, from fund managers to service providers, covering all areas of the PE ecosystem.

EcoVadis is a strategic partner for companies that recognize the power of sustainability to protect their brands, accelerate growth and strengthen customer loyalty and investor confidence. Its scorecards and resources are designed to meet companies including SMEs and private companies at any stage of their sustainability journey and collaboratively drive improvement in practices and impact at scale. With its extensive experience in assessing global supply chains, EcoVadis is ideally positioned to help general partners understand the ESG performance of portfolio companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries and regions. The EcoVadis solution enables PE firms to not only benchmark the ESG performance of their portfolio companies, but also help them improve.

"As the connection between sustainability and return on investment continues to crystallize, PE firms are going beyond risk management and prioritizing their approach to ESG around value creation," said Sophie Bertreau, VP of Sustainable Finance at EcoVadis. "This award is a great validation of how EcoVadis scorecards and platform are empowering PE firms and their portfolio companies to accelerate their journey toward value creation and impact."

Service provider category nominees are based on a widespread survey of more than 100 GPs and other key industry participants. Nominations for all categories are based on annualized performance over a 12-month period from May 31, 2021 to May 31, 2022. For full details on the Private Equity Wire US Award methodology, visit https://awards.privateequitywire.co.uk/us-awards.

For more information about how EcoVadis creates value and drives impact in sustainable finance, visit https://ecovadis.com/solutions/sustainable-finance/.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005355/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com