Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(Tigo)files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg,November3, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- Standard form for notification of major holdings (attach (https://www.millicom.com/media/5338/2022-11-03-societe-generale-flagging-funds-up-to-634.pdf)m (https://www.millicom.com/media/5338/2022-11-03-societe-generale-flagging-funds-up-to-634.pdf)ent) (https://www.millicom.com/media/5338/2022-11-03-societe-generale-flagging-funds-up-to-634.pdf)
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.
Attachments
- PR_Millicom files standard form of major holdings (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18a48819-c7da-41a8-bc5f-6b8af2c702af)
- Societe Generale Flagging Funds up to 6.34% (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/797cec53-a2d0-45d0-ab09-9ee8cc38c5ad)
MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de