The company's earnings came in at -$236.23 million, or -$0.54 per share. This compares with -$267.57 million, or -$0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$122.45 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



