BondLink: University of North Texas System Launch New Investor Relations Initiative

New transparency will expand reach of bond sales with investors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / The University of North Texas System (the System) announces a partnership with BondLink to develop a new, free investor transparency initiative and website, bonds.untsystem.edu , to inform and attract potential institutional investors and donors to its upcoming bond sales.

BondLink, the cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers like the System provide a single location for accessing the data and documents that detail the credit features of their financing programs. BondLink also collaborates with other issuers across the U.S. and Texas, including the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

BondLink is passionate about helping universities across the country reach investors through digital channels by driving demand for bond sales and maximizing revenue. "Our new investor relations initiative with BondLink begins our next era of transparency to provide more documentation to our institutional investors than ever before," said Maleia Torres, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Treasury. "As we prepare for our next bond issuance, we're looking forward to utilizing this new site to allow us to become a more efficient team and help make sure every dollar goes back to helping students, faculty and staff at the universities."

With municipal bond issuance down significantly and issuers eschewing the market amid interest rate hikes and global market volatility, issuers, including the System, are increasingly turning to platforms such as BondLink to differentiate their bond offerings and provide transparency to investors.

For more information about the University of North Texas System's new transparency initiative and upcoming bond sales, please visit bonds.untsystem.edu .

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About the University of North Texas System

The University of North Texas System and our member institutions - UNT, UNT Dallas, and UNT Health Science Center (the "System") - strategically determine program offerings and new academic directions to best serve our region and state to drive our economy into the future. As Dallas-Fort Worth's regional leader in higher education, we have a rich legacy built on the philosophy that higher education should be accessible to everyone, and we are committed to the pursuit of a brighter future for all of North Texas.

