PAN Communications Hires Industry Veteran Juliana Allen As Executive Vice President To Lead a Growing B2B Tech Practice

Allen brings nearly 20 years of cybersecurity and B2B tech experience across a range of mid to later stage brands

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / PAN Communications , a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the hiring of Juliana Allen as Executive Vice President to lead the continued growth of the agency's technology practice. Her track record of success creating integrated communications strategies for brands across a broad spectrum of work, from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, will play a critical role as PAN looks to build on the momentum across the B2B tech practice.

"From the first conversation I had with PAN, it felt like I had been working with the team for years - and it feels even more so like that a few weeks in," says Juliana Allen . "The culture and support, approach to client relations, and client results is stand out in the industry, and one that I'm very much looking forward to being a part of."

Juliana Allen, Executive Vice President at PAN Communications

Allen joins PAN from Walker Sands via that firm's acquisition of March Communications where she spent more than 13 years building an impressive portfolio of strategic success with clients such as Sophos, Dynatrace, AspenTech, Interxion (now a part of Digital Realty), Affectiva (now SmartEye), and Softbank's Aldebaran. Her leadership has been pivotal for companies both large and small. With a unique approach to storytelling and purpose-driven campaigns, Allen has transformed business across the technology spectrum, from helping 30-year-old brands remake their image to turning start-up companies and founders into technology darlings and sought-after thought leaders.

Juliana is very committed to people development and mentorship and has a proven track record for building high-performing teams. In collaboration with the leadership team in PAN's tech practice, Allen will help to hone the agency's focus on enterprise tech, security , and cloud offerings. As a PAN EVP, she will direct a dedicated group of employees, investing in people while serving as an invaluable mentor to those employees looking to further their careers in integrated marketing and PR.

"Juliana is a seamless fit at PAN," says PAN Chief Client Officer Darlene Doyle . "We love her history in forging strong client partnerships. She listens carefully, shapes a sharp strategy, and focuses on what will drive results. We are excited to have her bring together our team of experts in enterprise tech, cloud, and security to raise our game across the board."

Across more than 25 years of business, PAN has solidified itself as a storytelling partner for industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors. Technology is a vast and ever-changing landscape, and brands in the space need partners who anticipate their challenges and strategize solutions. We are excited to welcome Juliana Allen to our outstanding leadership team and to see her impact for our clients.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 200 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach . Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando, and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Rapid 7, Citrix, Quickbase, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm ).

