

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) reported Thursday that net income for the third quarter plunged to $60.10 million or $1.79 per share from $119.54 million or $3.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $2.69 per share, compared to $4.88 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenue for the quarter grew to $1.12 billion from $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.26 per share on revenues of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company continues to expect closing of the pending sale of the company to Investor Group in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 or first quarter of fiscal 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de