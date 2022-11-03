

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2022 UN Climate Conference (COP27), to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, during November 6-18.



The U.S. delegation, consisting of senior officials from more than 16 agencies and organizations, will also include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development.



More than 100 heads of state and government will participate at the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit that will take place on November 7 and 8.



COP27 will focus on three main areas: Reducing CO2 emissions, helping countries to prepare for and deal with climate change, and securing technical support and funding for developing countries to fight these challenges.



Following the summit's inauguration, several roundtables will be held to focus on six key topics: Just Transitions, Food Security, Innovative Finance for Climate and Development, Investing in the Future of Energy, Water Security, and Climate Change and The Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities.



On the sidelines of the global negotiations, the COP27 Egyptian Presidency has also designated several key thematic days that will include panel pledging opportunities, discussions, roundtables, and side events.



More than 40,000 delegates from around the world are expected to participate in the annual climate change negotiations.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de