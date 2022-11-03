Flair Airlines Announces New Service Out Of London International Airport

Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline announces new flights to Vancouver and Halifax, beginning in summer 2023

Service to YXU launches December 5, 2022, between London and Tucson, Arizona

Fares start as low as $59 to Vancouver and $49 to Halifax

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, and the Greater London International Airport Authority, the management authority for the London, Ontario International Airport, announced two exciting new routes from London, Ontario to Halifax, Nova Scotia and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Beginning in the summer of 2023, Flair Airlines will launch service from London to Vancouver and Halifax. This builds on service to Tucson, Arizona which begins December 5, 2022 between London and Tucson, a leading destination in the U.S. southwest. Both routes will be served three times weekly, with service to Vancouver beginning on June 7 and service to Halifax beginning on June 8.

"We are very happy to expand our service in and out of London International Airport and to continue our partnership," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "We've seen the excitement here in London after announcing our Tucson service earlier this year and we are thrilled to offer new and affordable options in the market. Whether you're looking for sun or to reconnect with family across the country, we're making it easier for Londoners to connect the dots."

"We are beyond excited to continue building our partnership with Flair Airlines and announce non-stop service to both Vancouver and Halifax directly from London in 2023," said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of London International Airport. "We continue to see the travel demand building back in London and know these will be extremely popular flights for people from London and the surrounding region offering great destinations at low prices. We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Flair and to welcoming new and returning passengers to London's easy and comfortable airport."

One-way fares to Halifax begin at $49 CAD including taxes and fees and $59 to Vancouver including taxes and fees. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Flights are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

About London International Airport

London International Airport is the easy and comfortable airport. From our airline partners to our tenants, we provide the support and infrastructure necessary to foster economic vitality in our aviation community and beyond. We do this while keeping things easy and simple, from concessions to leases, to operations, and across all areas of our business. For more information, please visit www.flylondon.ca.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.?

