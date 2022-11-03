

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices grew at faster rates in October, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer price inflation increased to 85.51 percent in October from 83.45 percent in September.



Transportation costs grew 117.15 percent annually in October and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 99.05 percent.



Prices for furnishings and household equipment rose 93.63 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 3.54 percent in October.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 157.69 percent in October from 151.50 percent in September.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the energy industry surged 417.61 percent yearly in October and those for intermediate goods grew 123.12 percent.



Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable consumer goods grew 132.88 percent and 98.65 percent, respectively. Prices for capital goods rose 95.61 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices climbed 7.83 percent in October.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de