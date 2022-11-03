Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.: The Tile Shop Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the "Company"), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Quarter Summary

Net Sales Increased 5.3%

Comparable Store Sales Increased 5.3%

Gross Margin of 66.5%

Net income of $3.8 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.08

Share Repurchase Program Completed in October; 7.8 Million Shares Repurchased

Management Commentary - Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

"Our sales of $97.2 million represent the sixth consecutive quarterly sales record for the respective quarter. We are generating good flow through of our topline which helped drive improvements in operating income and increase our return on capital employed to 16.8%. While the macro environment remains challenging, we have a number of initiatives underway to keep us positioned for continued growth as we head into 2023."

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per September 30, September 30, share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 97,154 $ 92,240 $ 307,230 $ 280,517 Net sales growth(1) 5.3 % 13.2 % 9.5 % 15.2 % Comparable store sales growth(2) 5.3 % 12.8 % 9.5 % 14.9 % Gross margin rate 66.5 % 68.2 % 65.9 % 69.0 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 5.7 % 3.4 % 6.5 % 6.3 % Net income $ 3,823 $ 2,175 $ 14,250 $ 12,966 Net income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,223 $ 10,407 $ 40,645 $ 40,487 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 12.6 % 11.3 % 13.2 % 14.4 % Number of stores open at the end of period 143 143 143 143

(1) As compared to the prior year period.

(2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales includes total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

THIRD QUARTER 2022

Net Sales

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 increased $4.9 million, or 5.3%, over the third quarter of 2021. Sales increased at comparable stores by 5.3% during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in average ticket driven by higher prices.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased $1.7 million, or 2.6%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The gross margin rate was 66.5% and 68.2% during the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in the gross margin rate was primarily due to an increase in the cost of our products driven by vendor cost increases and higher international freight rates, which were partially offset by an increase in our selling prices.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million, or 1.1%, from $59.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $59.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to a $0.7 million asset impairment charge incurred during the third quarter of 2021 and no asset impairment charges in the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company recognized a $0.8 million benefit related to a lease incentive, which was mostly offset by a $0.7 million increase in pay and benefits expenses during the third quarter of 2022.

Inventory

Inventory increased by $11.5 million from $110.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 to $121.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. The higher inventory level is attributable to an increase in the cost of the products purchased from our suppliers as well as steps taken to accelerate certain purchases ahead of expected price increases by our suppliers.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, our cash balance was $12.4 million and our debt balance was $30.4 million. The increase in our debt level during the quarter from $5.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2022 was primarily related to $15.5 million of share repurchases and an $11.5 million increase in inventory.

On September 30, 2022, the Company and its operating subsidiary, The Tile Shop LLC, and certain subsidiaries of each entered into a Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and the lenders party thereto, including Fifth Third Bank (the "Credit Agreement"). The Credit Agreement provides the Company with a senior credit facility consisting of a $75.0 million revolving line of credit through September 30, 2027. Borrowings outstanding as of September 30, 2022 were SOFR-based interest rate loans. The SOFR-based interest rate was 4.54% on September 30, 2022.

Share Repurchase Plan

On August 15, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a $30.0 million share repurchase plan. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased 4.1 million shares under this plan for $15.5 million, inclusive of brokerage commissions, or an average price of $3.80 per share. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company completed the share repurchase program. In total, 7.8 million shares were repurchased for $30.2 million, inclusive of brokerage commissions, or an average price of $3.87 per share.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million compared with $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2022 % of net sales (1) 2021 % of net sales GAAP net income $ 3,823 3.9 % $ 2,175 2.4 % Interest expense 319 0.3 204 0.2 Provision for income taxes 1,361 1.4 779 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 6,157 6.3 6,689 7.3 Stock-based compensation 563 0.6 560 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,223 12.6 % $ 10,407 11.3 % Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2022 % of net sales 2021 % of net sales (1) GAAP net income $ 14,250 4.6 % $ 12,966 4.6 % Interest expense 786 0.3 517 0.2 Provision for income taxes 4,981 1.6 4,197 1.5 Depreciation and amortization 19,011 6.2 20,948 7.5 Stock-based compensation 1,617 0.5 1,859 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,645 13.2 % $ 40,487 14.4 %





(1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.



Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 16.8% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter in 2022 compared to 13.9% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter in 2021. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2022(1) 2021(1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 22,947 $ 20,355 Total Assets 347,454 353,491 Less: Accounts payable (30,597 ) (16,909 ) Less: Income tax payable (915 ) (222 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (41,534 ) (40,322 ) Less: Lease liability (132,660 ) (144,787 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,756 ) (4,511 ) Capital Employed $ 136,992 $ 146,740 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 16.8 % 13.9 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

As announced on October 27, 2022, the Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Karla Lunan, CFO, and Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer.

To participate in the live call, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Company's Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,423 $ 9,358 Restricted cash 3,131 655 Receivables, net 4,104 3,202 Inventories 121,481 97,175 Income tax receivable 106 6,923 Other current assets, net 11,600 9,769 Total Current Assets 152,845 127,082 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,368 82,285 Right of use asset 116,103 123,101 Deferred tax assets 6,633 6,953 Long-term income tax receivable 9,060 - Other assets 2,974 1,337 Total Assets $ 360,983 $ 340,758 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,809 $ 30,884 Income tax payable 2,371 390 Current portion of lease liability 27,826 28,190 Other accrued liabilities 40,121 38,249 Total Current Liabilities 103,127 97,713 Long-term debt, net 30,400 5,000 Long-term lease liability, net 101,571 110,261 Other long-term liabilities 4,150 5,560 Total Liabilities 239,248 218,534 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 48,084,360 and 51,963,377 shares, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 127,813 126,920 Accumulated deficit (6,008 ) (4,713 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (75 ) 12 Total Stockholders' Equity 121,735 122,224 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 360,983 $ 340,758

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 97,154 $ 92,240 $ 307,230 $ 280,517 Cost of sales 32,542 29,291 104,754 86,957 Gross profit 64,612 62,949 202,476 193,560 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,109 59,791 182,459 175,880 Income from operations 5,503 3,158 20,017 17,680 Interest expense (319 ) (204 ) (786 ) (517 ) Income before income taxes 5,184 2,954 19,231 17,163 Provision for income taxes (1,361 ) (779 ) (4,981 ) (4,197 ) Net income $ 3,823 $ 2,175 $ 14,250 $ 12,966 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,423,923 50,545,761 50,674,870 50,305,455 Diluted 50,717,426 51,384,034 51,080,404 51,069,853

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin rate 66.5 % 68.2 % 65.9 % 69.0 % SG&A expense rate 60.8 % 64.8 % 59.4 % 62.7 % Income from operations margin rate 5.7 % 3.4 % 6.5 % 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 12.6 % 11.3 % 13.2 % 14.4 %

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 14,250 $ 12,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,011 20,948 Amortization of debt issuance costs 363 227 Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment - 14 Impairment charges - 720 Non-cash lease expense 19,418 18,605 Stock based compensation 1,617 1,859 Deferred income taxes 320 (836 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (902 ) (356 ) Inventories (24,305 ) (2,401 ) Other current assets, net (3,479 ) 1,051 Accounts payable 1,831 4,304 Income tax receivable / payable (263 ) (56 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (20,676 ) (12,655 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,185 44,390 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,340 ) (8,933 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,340 ) (8,933 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of long-term debt and financing lease obligations (45,000 ) - Advances on line of credit 70,400 - Employee taxes paid for shares withheld (724 ) (821 ) Repurchases of common stock (15,545 ) - Debt issuance costs (360 ) - Net cash used in financing activities 8,771 (821 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (75 ) 11 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,541 34,647 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 10,013 10,272 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 15,554 $ 44,919 Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,423 $ 44,264 Restricted cash 3,131 655 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 15,554 $ 44,919 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 129 $ 237 Cash paid for interest 882 565 Cash paid for income taxes, net 4,922 5,088







