Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
03.11.22
15:32 Uhr
6,255 Euro
-0,090
-1,42 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2906,30516:53
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 16:22
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Thursday, 10 November 2022 approximately at 9 am EET

CITYCON OYJ Investor News3 November 2022 at 16:45 hrs

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2022 on Thursday, 10 November 2022 approximately at 9 am EET. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2022-q3

Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: https://call.vsy.io/access-8157.

After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.



The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-to-publish-its-interim-report-for-january-september-2022-on-thursday-10-november-2022-approximately-at-9-am-eet-301667899.html

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.