Citycon Oyj: Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Thursday, 10 November 2022 approximately at 9 am EET

CITYCON OYJ Investor News3 November 2022 at 16:45 hrs

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2022 on Thursday, 10 November 2022 approximately at 9 am EET. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.



Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2022-q3



Questions for the management can be presented by phone. To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering on the following link: https://call.vsy.io/access-8157.



After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

EUR 4.5 billion

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

