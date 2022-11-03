Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, November 3
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 October 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £104,283,676.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2022
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|14.4
|2
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.8
|3
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.2
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|5
|Raytheon Technologies
|Industrials
|United States
|2.4
|6
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.4
|7
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|2.3
|8
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|9
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|10
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.2
|11
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|13
|Nabtesco
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.9
|14
|Barrick Gold
|Materials
|Canada
|1.8
|15
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|1.7
|16
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.7
|17
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|1.7
|18
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.6
|19
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.6
|20
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|1.5
|21
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.4
|22
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.4
|23
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|1.4
|24
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.0
|Total equity investments
|65.0
|Cash and other net assets
|35.0
|Net assets
|100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 October 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|36.3
|United Kingdom
|9.8
|Japan
|8.8
|Americas
|7.9
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|2.2
|Cash and other net assets
|35.0
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 October 2022
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|26.1
|Industrials
|8.2
|Consumer Staples
|6.7
|Energy
|5.6
|Health Care
|4.7
|Information Technology
|3.8
|Communication Services
|3.6
|Materials
|3.3
|Consumer Discretionary
|1.7
|Real Estate
|1.3
|Cash and other net assets
|35.0
|100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
3 November 2022
