Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
03.11.2022
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, November 3

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 October 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £104,283,676.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*FinancialsLuxembourg14.4
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.8
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.2
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.9
5Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.4
6ENIEnergyItaly2.4
7General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.3
8Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.3
9Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.2
10Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.2
11OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.1
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
13NabtescoIndustrialsJapan1.9
14Barrick GoldMaterialsCanada1.8
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.7
16SanofiHealth CareFrance1.7
17Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.7
18Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.6
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.6
20TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.5
21Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.4
22AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.4
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.4
24Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.0
Total equity investments65.0
Cash and other net assets35.0
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 October 2022

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK36.3
United Kingdom9.8
Japan8.8
Americas7.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.2
Cash and other net assets35.0
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 October 2022

% of Net Assets
Financials26.1
Industrials8.2
Consumer Staples6.7
Energy5.6
Health Care4.7
Information Technology3.8
Communication Services3.6
Materials3.3
Consumer Discretionary1.7
Real Estate1.3
Cash and other net assets35.0
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

3 November 2022

