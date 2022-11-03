Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 October 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £104,283,676.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2022

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 14.4 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.8 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.2 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 5 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.4 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.4 7 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.3 8 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.3 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.2 10 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.2 11 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.1 13 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1.9 14 Barrick Gold Materials Canada 1.8 15 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.7 16 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 17 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.7 18 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.6 19 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.6 20 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.5 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 22 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 1.4 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.4 24 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.0 Total equity investments 65.0 Cash and other net assets 35.0 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 October 2022

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 36.3 United Kingdom 9.8 Japan 8.8 Americas 7.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.2 Cash and other net assets 35.0 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 October 2022

% of Net Assets Financials 26.1 Industrials 8.2 Consumer Staples 6.7 Energy 5.6 Health Care 4.7 Information Technology 3.8 Communication Services 3.6 Materials 3.3 Consumer Discretionary 1.7 Real Estate 1.3 Cash and other net assets 35.0 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

