With The Rising Demand For EVs, The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Is Set To Grow At A 9.5% Rate, By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in demand for electric vehicles (EV) across the world will contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market in the forecast period. Semiconductors are the most important part of the electric vehicles. In fact, the aggregate value of semiconductors used in an electric vehicle is more than twice that of an internal combustion engine. Semiconductors make it possible for electric cars to be efficient, interactive and safe. Thus, an increase in demand for EVs will increase the demand for semiconductors.





The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market size grew from $7.99 billion in 2021 to $10.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is expected to grow to $14.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Trends - Adoption Of Big Data And AI

The companies in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are focusing on the launch of new semiconductor inspection machines using big data and AI. For example, in August 2021, US-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer, Applied Materials, launched optical semiconductor wafer inspection machines using AI and big data technology. These machines are used in chip factories to automatically inspect chips and detect killer defects that can ruin chips.

Asia-Pacific Was The Largest region In The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market In 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market and was worth $4.61 billion in 2021. The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market was driven by the presence of large end user companies in countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. As per the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market analysis, the region is characterized by emerging economies, a rise in disposable income and by investments in technology- driven innovation. The region's market is strongly supported by government initiatives.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. Was The Largest Competitor In The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market In 2021

Tokyo Electron Ltd was the largest competitor in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market in 2021, with a 14.51% share of the market.

Other Major players in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market include Amkor Technology, Lam Research Corporation, ASML Holding N.V, Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

