Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YFKD ISIN: FR0010828137 Ticker-Symbol: CUX1 
Frankfurt
03.11.22
08:07 Uhr
13,820 Euro
-0,320
-2,26 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMILA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMILA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,84013,88018:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMILA
CARMILA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMILA SAS13,820-2,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.