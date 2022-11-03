Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 18:16
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, November 3

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

3 November 2022

END

