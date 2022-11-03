Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 18:46
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, November 3

Investor Presentation

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Lisa Yang, Co-Manager of the BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust, and Scott Malatesta, Managing Director of Product Strategy of the BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust, will provide a live presentation relating to Investor Presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 16th November 2022 at14:00 GMT.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/blackrock-sustainable-american-income-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow BLACKROCKSUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

