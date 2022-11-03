ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Karim Rammal as Managing Director Global Corporate Advisory.

Karim Rammal is an international businessman based in New York City with business relationships across North America, Northern Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. He spent over 12 years with WPP World Wide/J Walter Thompson https://www.wpp.com/about in the United States, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, as Senior Partner at JWT New York and as President WPP Marketing Communications / JWT, Pakistan. https://www.jwt.com/history/

He worked on marketing and communication strategies for over 80 multinational and local clients, including Pepsi, Shell, Levi Strauss, Unilever, Philips, Kodak, HSBC, Swiss Airlines, Aga Khan Development Network, LG, Syngenta, DeBeers, Knorr, Bata, BMW, Rolls Royce, Hyundai, Habib Bank Limited, Cadbury, Roshan Telecom, and the Government of Pakistan, to name a few. While in this role he also helped build an advertising agency in Kabul, Afghanistan to service the marketing needs of Roshan Telecom, Pepsi, Nestle and a few other brands.

Karim founded Unicorn Consulting (NYC) in 2008 and was involved in the first milestone dual listing between Nasdaq, New York, and Nasdaq Dubai with a US investment bank and continued to help other US based companies in the green technology and internet space to enter international markets.

He has been granted patents globally in the mobile payments space. He cofounded Boloro, a technology company that built the first ever interoperable carrier billing mobile payments network, mobile wallet, android based tap&pay mobile payments solution and a GSMA certified multi-channel, multi- factor authentication system and payments platform that uses the signaling channel of mobile operators. In 2020, Boloro also developed and licensed the first ever online Islamic compliant lottery in the UAE.

Boloro worked with Santa Casa Misericordia de Lisboa (the Holy House of Mercy) to launch the first ever global NFT platform for unique art, artifacts and relics dating back to the time of Christ.

Karim has always been an innovator and in his early 20s he copyrighted and launched the first ever stock market investment simulation game with a national newspaper in Pakistan. He also cofounded Pakistan's first internet B2B directory 'SPARK' and published a travel magazine for American Express (Pakistan) cardmembers.

A resident of New York City, Karim earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Boston University. Karim is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) since 2007 and has held various voluntary positions with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN.org) since the 1990s.

