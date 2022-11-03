

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) Thursday said its profit attributable to owners of the parent for first nine months of 2021 dropped to 1.76 billion euros from 2.51 billion euros last year.



Earnings, on a per share basis, were $0.17, down from $0.24 last year.



Ordinary EBITDA for the nine-month period was 12.67 billion euros, compared to 12.77 billion euros last year.



Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 rose to 108.2 billion euros from 58.8 billion euros last year.



The 84% surge in revenues is attributable to all business segments, mainly reflecting an increase in the quantities of electricity and gas sold at rising average prices and an increase in the quantity of electricity generated.



