Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
03.11.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 3

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

3 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 280,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 338.994 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 342 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 336.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,176,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,914,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
493338.00 08:09:4300061921263TRLO0LSE
680339.00 08:26:3300061922852TRLO0LSE
1000339.00 08:26:3300061922853TRLO0LSE
500339.00 08:26:3300061922854TRLO0LSE
105339.00 08:26:3300061922855TRLO0LSE
3186338.50 08:34:2600061923358TRLO0LSE
28341.00 09:09:1300061925171TRLO0LSE
2289341.00 09:10:1100061925219TRLO0LSE
2317340.50 09:16:1300061925654TRLO0LSE
204340.00 09:28:2300061926392TRLO0LSE
63340.00 09:28:2300061926393TRLO0LSE
34340.00 09:29:2300061926438TRLO0LSE
2016340.00 09:29:2300061926439TRLO0LSE
2019339.00 09:47:0200061927165TRLO0LSE
200000339.00 09:49:3200061927214TRLO0LSE
12338.50 09:53:3000061927346TRLO0LSE
638338.50 09:53:3000061927347TRLO0LSE
590338.50 09:53:3000061927348TRLO0LSE
171338.50 09:53:3000061927349TRLO0LSE
988338.50 09:53:3000061927350TRLO0LSE
1984338.00 10:27:4600061928481TRLO0LSE
2337.50 10:49:1700061929383TRLO0LSE
411337.50 10:50:0500061929409TRLO0LSE
2120337.50 10:50:0500061929410TRLO0LSE
268340.00 11:13:1700061930428TRLO0LSE
250340.00 11:13:1700061930429TRLO0LSE
1758340.00 11:13:1700061930430TRLO0LSE
1500340.50 11:16:4300061930508TRLO0LSE
500340.50 11:16:4300061930509TRLO0LSE
357340.50 11:16:4300061930510TRLO0LSE
446340.50 11:23:5100061930739TRLO0LSE
500340.50 11:23:5100061930740TRLO0LSE
562340.50 11:23:5100061930741TRLO0LSE
500340.50 11:23:5100061930742TRLO0LSE
90340.50 11:23:5100061930743TRLO0LSE
2326340.00 11:34:0400061931050TRLO0LSE
661339.50 12:00:0000061932012TRLO0LSE
58339.50 12:00:0000061932013TRLO0LSE
1000339.50 12:00:0000061932014TRLO0LSE
415339.50 12:00:0000061932015TRLO0LSE
610340.00 12:11:4800061933007TRLO0LSE
1434340.00 12:11:4800061933008TRLO0LSE
124338.00 12:36:1400061934271TRLO0LSE
2264338.00 12:36:1400061934273TRLO0LSE
2127337.50 13:51:4000061938842TRLO0LSE
802337.50 13:51:4000061938843TRLO0LSE
1639337.50 13:51:4000061938844TRLO0LSE
1146337.00 14:01:0300061939903TRLO0LSE
1703337.00 14:01:0300061939904TRLO0LSE
87336.50 14:01:0600061939934TRLO0LSE
95336.50 14:02:5100061940254TRLO0LSE
57336.50 14:02:5100061940255TRLO0LSE
492336.50 14:05:4500061940722TRLO0LSE
1539336.50 14:05:4500061940723TRLO0LSE
905336.50 14:05:4500061940724TRLO0LSE
1139336.50 14:05:4500061940725TRLO0LSE
339336.50 14:20:0200061941737TRLO0LSE
71336.50 14:20:0200061941738TRLO0LSE
2211337.00 14:46:2000061943414TRLO0LSE
2337.00 14:58:2000061945051TRLO0LSE
2039337.00 14:58:2000061945052TRLO0LSE
2337.00 15:07:2000061946095TRLO0LSE
2337.00 15:07:2000061946096TRLO0LSE
2337.00 15:07:2000061946097TRLO0LSE
2071338.00 15:16:3400061947354TRLO0LSE
2264338.00 15:16:3400061947355TRLO0LSE
10338.00 15:16:3400061947356TRLO0LSE
1137339.00 15:25:3000061948087TRLO0LSE
2651339.00 15:25:3000061948088TRLO0LSE
1292339.00 15:25:3000061948089TRLO0LSE
422339.00 15:25:3000061948090TRLO0LSE
489339.00 15:25:3000061948091TRLO0LSE
2301339.00 15:25:3000061948092TRLO0LSE
528339.00 15:25:3000061948096TRLO0LSE
1873339.50 15:40:2600061949388TRLO0LSE
2327339.50 15:40:2600061949389TRLO0LSE
408339.50 15:40:2600061949390TRLO0LSE
895341.00 16:07:5200061952334TRLO0LSE
2966341.00 16:14:4200061953103TRLO0LSE
1034341.00 16:14:4200061953104TRLO0LSE
302341.00 16:15:0700061953149TRLO0LSE
3158342.00 16:21:1000061953945TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
