Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

3 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 280,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 338.994 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 342 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 336.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,176,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,914,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 493 338.00 08:09:43 00061921263TRLO0 LSE 680 339.00 08:26:33 00061922852TRLO0 LSE 1000 339.00 08:26:33 00061922853TRLO0 LSE 500 339.00 08:26:33 00061922854TRLO0 LSE 105 339.00 08:26:33 00061922855TRLO0 LSE 3186 338.50 08:34:26 00061923358TRLO0 LSE 28 341.00 09:09:13 00061925171TRLO0 LSE 2289 341.00 09:10:11 00061925219TRLO0 LSE 2317 340.50 09:16:13 00061925654TRLO0 LSE 204 340.00 09:28:23 00061926392TRLO0 LSE 63 340.00 09:28:23 00061926393TRLO0 LSE 34 340.00 09:29:23 00061926438TRLO0 LSE 2016 340.00 09:29:23 00061926439TRLO0 LSE 2019 339.00 09:47:02 00061927165TRLO0 LSE 200000 339.00 09:49:32 00061927214TRLO0 LSE 12 338.50 09:53:30 00061927346TRLO0 LSE 638 338.50 09:53:30 00061927347TRLO0 LSE 590 338.50 09:53:30 00061927348TRLO0 LSE 171 338.50 09:53:30 00061927349TRLO0 LSE 988 338.50 09:53:30 00061927350TRLO0 LSE 1984 338.00 10:27:46 00061928481TRLO0 LSE 2 337.50 10:49:17 00061929383TRLO0 LSE 411 337.50 10:50:05 00061929409TRLO0 LSE 2120 337.50 10:50:05 00061929410TRLO0 LSE 268 340.00 11:13:17 00061930428TRLO0 LSE 250 340.00 11:13:17 00061930429TRLO0 LSE 1758 340.00 11:13:17 00061930430TRLO0 LSE 1500 340.50 11:16:43 00061930508TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 11:16:43 00061930509TRLO0 LSE 357 340.50 11:16:43 00061930510TRLO0 LSE 446 340.50 11:23:51 00061930739TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 11:23:51 00061930740TRLO0 LSE 562 340.50 11:23:51 00061930741TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 11:23:51 00061930742TRLO0 LSE 90 340.50 11:23:51 00061930743TRLO0 LSE 2326 340.00 11:34:04 00061931050TRLO0 LSE 661 339.50 12:00:00 00061932012TRLO0 LSE 58 339.50 12:00:00 00061932013TRLO0 LSE 1000 339.50 12:00:00 00061932014TRLO0 LSE 415 339.50 12:00:00 00061932015TRLO0 LSE 610 340.00 12:11:48 00061933007TRLO0 LSE 1434 340.00 12:11:48 00061933008TRLO0 LSE 124 338.00 12:36:14 00061934271TRLO0 LSE 2264 338.00 12:36:14 00061934273TRLO0 LSE 2127 337.50 13:51:40 00061938842TRLO0 LSE 802 337.50 13:51:40 00061938843TRLO0 LSE 1639 337.50 13:51:40 00061938844TRLO0 LSE 1146 337.00 14:01:03 00061939903TRLO0 LSE 1703 337.00 14:01:03 00061939904TRLO0 LSE 87 336.50 14:01:06 00061939934TRLO0 LSE 95 336.50 14:02:51 00061940254TRLO0 LSE 57 336.50 14:02:51 00061940255TRLO0 LSE 492 336.50 14:05:45 00061940722TRLO0 LSE 1539 336.50 14:05:45 00061940723TRLO0 LSE 905 336.50 14:05:45 00061940724TRLO0 LSE 1139 336.50 14:05:45 00061940725TRLO0 LSE 339 336.50 14:20:02 00061941737TRLO0 LSE 71 336.50 14:20:02 00061941738TRLO0 LSE 2211 337.00 14:46:20 00061943414TRLO0 LSE 2 337.00 14:58:20 00061945051TRLO0 LSE 2039 337.00 14:58:20 00061945052TRLO0 LSE 2 337.00 15:07:20 00061946095TRLO0 LSE 2 337.00 15:07:20 00061946096TRLO0 LSE 2 337.00 15:07:20 00061946097TRLO0 LSE 2071 338.00 15:16:34 00061947354TRLO0 LSE 2264 338.00 15:16:34 00061947355TRLO0 LSE 10 338.00 15:16:34 00061947356TRLO0 LSE 1137 339.00 15:25:30 00061948087TRLO0 LSE 2651 339.00 15:25:30 00061948088TRLO0 LSE 1292 339.00 15:25:30 00061948089TRLO0 LSE 422 339.00 15:25:30 00061948090TRLO0 LSE 489 339.00 15:25:30 00061948091TRLO0 LSE 2301 339.00 15:25:30 00061948092TRLO0 LSE 528 339.00 15:25:30 00061948096TRLO0 LSE 1873 339.50 15:40:26 00061949388TRLO0 LSE 2327 339.50 15:40:26 00061949389TRLO0 LSE 408 339.50 15:40:26 00061949390TRLO0 LSE 895 341.00 16:07:52 00061952334TRLO0 LSE 2966 341.00 16:14:42 00061953103TRLO0 LSE 1034 341.00 16:14:42 00061953104TRLO0 LSE 302 341.00 16:15:07 00061953149TRLO0 LSE 3158 342.00 16:21:10 00061953945TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

