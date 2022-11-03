

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $361.40 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $46.88 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 127.8% to $6.15 billion from $2.70 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $361.40 Mln. vs. $46.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $6.15 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.



