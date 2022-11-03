

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.88 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $8.41 billion from $8.15 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



