

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):



Earnings: $27 million in Q2 vs. -$188 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $174 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $3.59 billion in Q2 vs. $4.03 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.550 - $3.580 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $14.40 - $14.54 Bln



