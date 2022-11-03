

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday provide September numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, sales were up 0.6 percent on month.



Japan will see final October numbers for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 52.2 and 51.0, respectively.



Singapore will provide September figures for retail sales; in August, sales were down 1.3 percent on month and up 13.0 percent on year.



Thailand will release October data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.0 percent on year for overall inflation and 3.2 percent on year for core CPI. In September, overall inflation was up an annual 6.41 percent and core CPI rose 3.12 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de