Huawei - Intelligent Innovation Promotes Revenue Growth of Optical Private Line Services

BANGKOK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers.

As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various industries and scenarios. Optical private lines with high bandwidth, low latency, and high reliability have gradually set off a trend and become a common need in business scenarios.

Although the development of private line services varies from region to region, how to monetize OTN private lines has always been a major concern of global carriers. Therefore, Huawei equips iMaster NCE with innovative capabilities to improve the intelligence of optical networks and provide key monetization enablement for private line services.

As the technical core of the OTN network system, Huawei iMaster NCE provides full-service-lifecycle support for carriers' private line monetization. It not only provides basic service provisioning and alarm monitoring functions, but also supports sales through ACTN NBIs, helping carriers improve efficiency and increase revenue.

In the private line sales expansion phase, carriers can quickly query the minimum latency of private lines based on the latency map from iMaster NCE, ensuring customers' latency and bandwidth requirements are fully met and improving the service matching efficiency. In addition, with the online visualization and automatic recommendation functions of private line availability, carriers can accurately filter for high-reliability private lines that meet the customer's further requirements.

In the service provisioning phase, StellarGo, an innovative technology, implements customer SLA requirement satisfaction and improves the efficiency of OTN private line provisioning. It trains a path calculation and recommendation model based on expert experience and massive data, which can implement multi-factor, multi-policy intelligent path selection instead of the single-factor, single-policy path selection in the past. In addition, it provides personalized recommendations based on the SLA requirements of customers. It has been verified that the path calculation success rate reaches 99% and the service provisioning efficiency is improved by 70%. With the help of better recommendation algorithms, customers can obtain higher-quality private line services.

In the service O&M phase, the private line SLA assurance capability helps carriers monitor key service performance indicators in real time so as to identify and avoid service SLA risks promptly. In addition, Huawei's reliability commitment also contributes to monetization of customers' private lines. By enabling ASON at the network layer, as well as intelligent incident management and fault forecast at the NMS layer, carriers can quickly identify root causes of faults, locate faults, and constantly provide highly reliable and zero-fault network services.

Huawei experts conclude that the improvement of automation and intelligence capabilities will be an essential step for carriers' business success. Huawei believes that through the collaboration and continuous exploration, the premium connection of optical networks will benefit various industries and become a cornerstone of development in the digital era.

