Drumz Plc - Circular re New Articles

4 November 2022

Drumz plc

("Drumz" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting and Class Meeting

Drumz announces that it will today be publishing a circular convening a general meeting ("GM") for ordinary shareholders and a class meeting ("CM") for holders of deferred shares.

The GM is being convened to seek shareholder approval to adopt new articles in order to inter alia amend the class rights of deferred shares and to update the Company's existing articles, following certain developments in company law since the Company's articles were last amended.

The CM is being convened in order to seek shareholder approval to approve the variation of the class rights of the deferred shares set out in the new articles.

A circular containing a notice of GM and CM and further details on the new articles and the variation of class rights of deferred shares, together with a proxy form will be despatched to ordinary shareholders and holders of deferred shares today and will be available after that time on the Company's website at www.drumzplc.com.

The GM will be held at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE at 11.00 a.m. on 22 November 2022.

The CM for holders of deferred shares will be held at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE at 11.30 a.m. on 22 November 2022 (or as soon thereafter once the general meeting convened for 11.00 a.m. on the same day and at the same place has completed or been adjourned).