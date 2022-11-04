Castelnau Group Ltd - Further investment in Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd

4th November 2022

Castelnau Group Limited

("Castelnau" or the "Company")

Further investment in Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd

Castelnau Group Limited, an investment company established to invest in public and private companies with the aim of outperforming the FTSE All Share Total Return Index over the long term, is pleased to announce that it has made a further investment in Ocula Technologies Holdings Ltd ("Ocula"), a data sciences business in which it owns a majority stake.

Ocula was founded in 2021 with Castelnau investing alongside its co-founders: Thomas McKenna (previously of Bain and Dunnhumby) and Dr Gregory Fletcher (previously Chief Data Scientist at Deloitte) who have developed SaaS insight platforms for numerous global retailers and CPG's. They are joined by co-founder and serial tech entrepreneur Gerry Buggy."

Further information on Ocula can be found on its website

The additional investment of approximately £700,000 is part of a proposed additional funding round which it is hoped will see new, third-party investors become part owners of Ocula alongside Castelnau and Ocula's founders and employees.

We are pleased to report that Ocula have signed their first external contracts with two major clients: one based in the UK and one in the US. We congratulate the Company on this significant milestone.

Graham Shircore, CEO for Castelnau at the investment manager (Phoenix Asset Management) said, "The team at Ocula have not only built some impressive tools to help businesses better serve their customers, they have also managed the difficult journey from start-up to revenue generation extremely rapidly and well.

"We are delighted to take part in this additional funding of the business which we believe will allow Ocula to take further steps on the path to being a sizeable and highly profitable business in the data sciences arena."

Further information on the Company can be found on its website

