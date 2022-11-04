Marula Mining Plc - Further re Placing

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

4 November 2022

Further re Placing

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining investment company, announces that, further to the announcement made 27 October 2022, £342,500 of the £450,000 fundraise has been received by the Company.

Consequently, 17,125,000 shares will be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission") today, the balance of 5,375,000 shares will be admitted when the remaining £107,500 funds have been received. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 81,632,248 ordinary shares of 0.01p each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 81,632,248. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC

Jason Brewer,

Chief Executive Officer



Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi

Investor Relations



Email: jason@marulamining.com



Email: info@marulamining.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker

OvalX,

Tom Curran / Thomas Smith +44 (0) 20 7392 1568 Financial PR and IR

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution;

This announcement has been prepared for information purposes only.

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.