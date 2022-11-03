WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has completed the acquisition of CyberOptics Corporation, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D optical sensing technology solutions. The completion of the transaction follows the Company's August 8, 2022, announcement that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business. The acquisition enhances Nordson's test and inspection platform, providing differentiated technology that expands Nordson's product offering in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

