Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC fully subscribes all its rights in Meyer Burger Technology AG (Ticker: MBTN SW)

Balzers, 4th of November 2022 - Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC ("Sentis Cell 3") has fully subscribed all its subscription rights in the course of the CHF 250 million capital increase of Meyer Burger Technology AG (Ticker: MBTN SW). Thus, Sentis Cell 3 will hold its share in the share capital of Meyer Burger Technology AG at above 10% after the capital increase. The Board of Directors of Sentis Cell 3 has been very satisfied with the recent developments of the company and is looking forward to a promising and shining future for Meyer Burger Technology AG. Management and Board of Directors of Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC, Balzers FL cell3@sentis-capital.com

Company: Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC
Im Gagoz 73
9496 Balzers
Liechtenstein
E-mail: cell3@sentis-capital.com

