Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJZX ISIN: CH0108503795 Ticker-Symbol: M6YA 
Lang & Schwarz
04.11.22
09:48 Uhr
0,445 Euro
-0,018
-3,95 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4440,44609:49
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
04.11.2022 | 09:13
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC fully subscribes all its rights in Meyer Burger Technology AG (Ticker: MBTN SW)

DJ Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC fully subscribes all its rights in Meyer Burger Technology AG (Ticker: MBTN SW)

Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC / Key word(s): Capital Increase Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC fully subscribes all its rights in Meyer Burger Technology AG (Ticker: MBTN SW) 2022-11-04 / 08:41 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Balzers, 4th of November 2022 - Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC ("Sentis Cell 3") has fully subscribed all its subscription rights in the course of the CHF 250 million capital increase of Meyer Burger Technology AG (Ticker: MBTN SW). Thus, Sentis Cell 3 will hold its share in the share capital of Meyer Burger Technology AG at above 10% after the capital increase. The Board of Directors of Sentis Cell 3 has been very satisfied with the recent developments of the company and is looking forward to a promising and shining future for Meyer Burger Technology AG. Management and Board of Directors of Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC, Balzers FL cell3@sentis-capital.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC 
       Im Gagoz 73 
       9496 Balzers 
       Liechtenstein 
E-mail:    cell3@sentis-capital.com 
EQS News ID: 1479127 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1479127 2022-11-04 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2022 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

MEYER BURGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.