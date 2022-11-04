

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY.OB), a Japanese imaging and electronics firm, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the first-half, supported by an increase in sales.



For the full-year, the company revised down its earnings outlook citing external risks and other factors.



For the six-month period to September 30, the Tokyo-headquartered firm posted a profit of 14.9 billion yen or 23.87 yen per share, compared with 11.1 billion yen or 16.06 yen per share of last year.



Pre-tax income was at 24.6 billion yen as against 15.9 billion yen, a year ago.



Operating earnings stood at 23.4 billion yen, higher than 13.1 billion for the first-half of previous year. Ricoh's sales moved up to 973.5 billion yen from 843.4 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company now expects a profit of 57 billion yen or 92.40 yen per share, on sales of 2.100 trillion yen. Earlier, the company had expected profit of 63 billion yen or 102.11 yen per share, on sales of 2.050 trillion yen.



The company has retained its initial annual dividend forecast of 34 yen per share.



