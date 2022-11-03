Talis Biomedical Corporation: Talis Biomedical Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a diagnostic company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



"During the third quarter, we made further progress in manufacturing the Talis One™ platform and returned to our original focus on Women's and Sexual Health, where there remains a large unmet need for infectious disease testing at the point of care. To address these significant opportunities, we are immediately directing our efforts on the pursuit of 510(k) clearances for our highly differentiated platform and the development of multiple assay panels," said Rob Kelley, chief executive officer at Talis. "With demonstrated manufacturing capabilities to support the development and commercialization of Talis One, plans for an expanded test menu, and a strong cash position we are confident in our pathway to deliver growth and value."

As previously announced in August, Talis discontinued investment in commercialization in the United States of its stand-alone COVID-19 assay under Emergency Use Authorization based on evolving market dynamics with COVID testing and the current financial environment. This decision allows the company to refocus its resources on large and long-term market opportunities in Women's and Sexual Health markets in an effort to deliver the greatest competitive advantages, revenue growth and profit margins.

To align resources with this new focus, Talis implemented a 35 percent reduction in force and additional cost-saving measures in the third quarter. The company expects to start realizing the benefit of its restructuring plan in the fourth quarter of 2022. These actions, along with reduced spending in manufacturing, inventory, consulting and infrastructure are expected to lower cash burn and fund the company's operations into 2025.

Talis plans to provide progress updates as they are achieved or available and will not be hosting a conference call to discuss third quarter results. For further detail and discussion of the company's financial performance, please refer to the company's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2021. This includes $0.7 million of product revenue for the third quarter of 2022 driven by antigen testing sales and $0.1 million of grant revenue.

Operating expenses were $26.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $38.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by declines in research and development expenses from manufacturing scale-up investments that were largely completed.

Net loss was $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $38.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2022, were $143.8 million.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis is dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care. The company plans to develop and commercialize innovative products on its sample-to-answer Talis One™ system to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing. For more information, visit talisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Talis assumes no obligation to updates forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Talis Biomedical Corporation

Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September?30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,783 $ 232,545 Accounts receivable, net 433 183 Inventory 2,027 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,134 3,387 Total current assets 150,377 236,115 Property and equipment, net 6,869 10,528 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 35,072 12,907 Other long-term assets 1,776 6,278 Total assets $ 194,094 $ 265,828 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,111 $ 5,122 Accrued compensation 3,483 6,369 Accrued liabilities 789 6,383 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,995 1,232 Total current liabilities 11,378 19,106 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 30,330 12,745 Total liabilities $ 41,708 $ 31,851 Stockholders' equity: Series 1 convertible preferred stock 3 3 Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 603,405 598,913 Accumulated deficit (451,025 ) (364,942 ) Total stockholders' equity 152,386 233,977 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 194,094 $ 265,828

Talis Biomedical Corporation

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, unaudited)